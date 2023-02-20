Klopp on Nunez injury, proving a point and 'world-class' Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • "There is a chance" Darwin Nunez, who picked up a shoulder injury in Saturday's win at Newcastle, could play, but Klopp said "it depends how he can deal with the pain".

  • The Reds boss has watched back last season's Champions League final defeat by Real for the first time this weekend, which was "proper torture".

  • After back-to-back wins, Klopp said: "We looked a lot more like a team again, but we still have to prove that point."

  • The German said recent results have helped going into this game: "It looks different - we feel it, we see it and it helps the mood massively."

  • Klopp said he can't wait for Liverpool fans to enjoy the occasion, adding: "Our people are football people and Real Madrid are in town. Celebrate this kind of event in the best possible way."

  • He said he has nothing but respect for Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti and his side because "they are absolutely world class". Klopp added: "They're a well set-up team and that's why it's so difficult. But that doesn't mean it's impossible."