Player to watch - Aiden McGeady

St Mirren's home match against Hibernian is a contender for game of the weekend since Stephen Robinson's team now have third-placed Hearts in their sights, but what will be really interesting to learn is how the Saints manager sets up his team to nullify Hibs winger Aiden McGeady.

Having shaken off his injuries, the former Celtic, Spartak Moscow and Sunderland player is playing with a smile on his face.

Even at 36, there are few players in Scotland who can run with the ball with such control, who can wrong-foot a defender with such ease or deliver crosses with either foot that are so perfectly weighted.

At Pittodrie, St Mirren had Ryan Strain hammering up and down the right wing, with Marcus Fraser on the right side of defence. That duo may have to work in tandem to suppress the threat of the Hibs veteran and to force him in to making energy-sapping runs back towards his own goal as St Mirren attack.