Liverpool are leading the race to sign England international Mason Mount, 24, from Chelsea. (Mail), external

The Blues remain interested in RB Leipzig's Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, despite signing three central defenders since Todd Boehly bought the club in May. (Football London), external

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer after rejecting two new contract offers. The 27-year-old Spaniard, whose deal runs out in 2024, has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Blues manager Graham Potter inspired the two victories over Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund which saved his job by holding heart-to-heart talks with his players. (Telegraph), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's gossip column