'Don't underestimate Postecoglou's loyalty to Celtic'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

One down, two to go. No one at Celtic will say it in public but they’re eyeing up the domestic treble with growing relish. Little wonder.

They’re at least a third of the way there having retained the League Cup. I say ‘at least’ because I’m struggling to find anyone who realistically thinks Celtic won’t win the league again, given they’ve effectively got a double-digit lead over Rangers thanks to vastly superior goal difference.

No sooner had the smoke from the weekend pyrotechnic party drifted off over my head at Hampden than I put it to manager Ange Postecoglou that this could be a special season for him and his charges.

Out came the straight bat in response: There’s no reason why every season shouldn’t be a special one for his club.

Therein lies the encouragement for Celtic supporters. If you take Postecoglou at his word, his project isn’t even half finished, and his team are nowhere near as good as he thinks they can be.

The rate of improvement under the former Australia boss suggests his are not empty words. You only have to turn the clock back to September 2021 to get some context. Celtic had just lost at Livingston, their third defeat in Postecoglou’s first six league games.

They were already well off the title pace and we weren’t slow to remind him. “You guys call things pretty early then, eh?” he enquired. He was building something good, we just couldn’t quite see it yet.

In the intervening 17 months, Postecoglou has guided his side to three of the four available trophies in a goal fest of attacking football, losing only two domestic games.

He has one of the best hit rates in recruitment that I can remember. Postecoglou is master of all he surveys at Celtic and has improved every aspect of the club.

It’s not that long since a section of the fans wanted the entire board sacked for not winning 10 in a row. Those same directors plumped for Postecoglou when Eddie Howe turned them down, a choice that’s as inspired now as it appeared risky then. Their faith has been repaid, and then some.

Don’t underestimate the loyalty Postecoglou feels towards his employers, either. Other clubs may covet the man who delivers ‘Angeball’ but none of them would hire him from Japan and he’d all but given up on his dream of a big job in Europe.

Then Celtic came calling, and the rest is history. With another crack at Champions League group-stage football just months away if Celtic continue on their current trajectory, I wouldn’t be expecting Postecoglou to depart for pastures new any time soon.

He’s not done with his Celtic evolution and, domestically at least, his team will take some catching.