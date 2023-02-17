Mikel Arteta is bullish about Arsenal's prospects of winning the Premier League title after watching his side run Manchester City close on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have slipped into second place, albeit with a game in hand, but Arteta was encouraged by how his players performed against the champions.

"We have seen the level it takes now and we want to be at that level," said Arteta. "The team is highly motivated and I sense a lot of belief.

"The fact the players were able to produce what they produced tells me we are going in the right direction. In many situations we matched them and we were better, but in both boxes they were far better than us."

Arteta showed a replay of the game to his players on Thursday and says improving their title prospects starts by analysing their own performances.

"We want maximum points and we have not in the last three games," he said. "We have to be more efficient. From the amount of play we have generated, we have not had enough points.

"We have to improve as we want to win as many points as possible."