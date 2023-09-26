'Killie's weaknesses highlighed in recent games'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

As a Killie fan I'm used to going from the highest high to the lowest low in a short space of time and the old blood pressure follows suit.

Saturday at Dens was one of those days when I went from thinking we were heading to a very welcome away win to worrying that the dropped points could cost us at the end of the season.

Our atrocious record on the road is well documented and we will never get a better chance of a victory than we did at Dundee. Managers and punters love to talk about game management - well, it's safe to say our constant bad habit of losing cheap late goals puts us at the bottom of the game management table.

In the cold light of day I try to pinpoint the reason for that weakness, but there is no one reason and my head is swimming trying to fathom it out.

It boils down to poor individual errors, poor use of substitutions or an overall negative mindset where we would rather sit on a lead as opposed to going for the jugular and killing the game. Our recruitment has been a mixed bag and it seems our weaknesses have been highlighted in recent games but we'll leave that issue for another week.

We host high flying St Mirren this weekend in what is bound to be a keenly fought and tight encounter; I fancy we'll sneak a single goal victory.