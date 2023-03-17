Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan fanzine, external

Less than a year ago, his name was sung on Wembley Way en route to the FA Cup semi-final as part of the team's lauded renaissance.

Patrick Vieira's rise with Crystal Palace was quick, but the subsequent fall was a frustrating decline to watch from the stands.

There will be time for an in-depth post-mortem concerning the underlying statistics, tactics and match-to-match performances, but the lack of goals and chance creation was the main issue plaguing this team.

Fundamentally, as a human being, Vieira was a coach you wanted to root for and a great ambassador for the club in the way he carried himself, even through this difficult period.

Some fans will regret his departure on that basis alone.

There were factors within and outside of his control. Ultimately, results were his primary responsibility, as was the choice of staff around him, and they also left the club this morning.

However, as discussed on Tuesday, the lack of investment in the past two transfer windows has hampered his initial progress.

That issue lends itself to a sense that Vieira's exit is just the tip of an iceberg of uncertainly behind the scenes at the club, despite a decade in the Premier League.

Two of Palace's American owners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, were part of a bid, external to purchase Chelsea this season, as highlighted by BBC Sport's Alex Howell.

Meanwhile, despite John Textor's initial investment into the club funding the first ‘Vieira’ transfer window, it has been suggested his overall vision differs from that of the board.

Relegation is the great existential threat in football so, at the least, the cohesive view of the club's ownership was that Vieira wasn't the man to stave it off.