N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

There were understandable concerns among City fans, going into the game against Liverpool on Saturday, without Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. As it turned out there was a gulf in class between the current Premier League Champions and eighth placed Liverpool and the 4-1 scoreline underlined that.

There are so many talking points:

Jack Grealish’s gut wrenching defensive run and interception to deny a second Liverpool goal at 1-0, together with his all round attacking performance including an assist and a brilliant goal. Understandably earning him the player of the match award.

Julian Alvarez seamlessly replacing 42-goal man Haaland. His pass in the lead up to the second goal, his goal and his all round movement were fantastic.

However, the player that stood out for me, and the one that deserves special mention is 'The Barnsley Beckenbauer', John Stones. Playing in a midfield four and dropping back into defence when needed, he was exemplary. He was involved in so much; spraying passes around, dominating the midfield and clearing up defensively when required.

While City fight on three fronts, it will be vital for Pep Guardiola to continue to rotate the squad, rest players and adopt different formations and strategies depending on the opposition.

Even without Haaland and Foden, this weekend City were far too good for a side that, this time last year, we’re aiming for the quadruple!