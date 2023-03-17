Kilmarnock v St Johnstone: Team news

Kilmarnock will be without Liam Polworth after the midfielder suffered a heavy knock against former club Inverness. Brad Lyons and Jack Sanders are back in contention but Ben Chrisene (knee) and Innes Cameron (hamstring) remain out.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will assess some fitness issues, but Ryan McGowan is back following a groin injury and Andy Considine could also return after missing the defeat by Hearts.

Nicky Clark remains a doubt and Dan Phillips completes a two-match ban. Chris Kane is struggling with a calf niggle as he bids to return from a long-term knee injury while Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth are closing in on fitness.