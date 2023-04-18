Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Leeds United began this campaign with assurances from owner Andrea Radrizzani that having come perilously close to relegation last May, a repeat 12 months later was "impossible".

But with May approaching, here the Whites are once more, two points above the bottom three with back-to-back home embarrassments and seven stressful games to go.

Having suffered a demoralising second-half demolition at the hands of Crystal Palace in their previous game, this result could be terminal to their confidence.

For 35 minutes, their tactic to contain Liverpool and then counter-attack worked reasonably well but, having suffered a setback with the opener, they were unable to regather themselves.

There was a bit of fight in the second half thanks to Luis Sinisterra's dogged determination and cute finish but, as against Palace, once the floodgates opened they were unable to shut them again.

With all four of the sides below them in the table losing at the weekend, Leeds have not slipped any further into trouble. But their goal difference has taken a battering after conceding five or more in successive games for the first time in their history.

A rally is needed, with upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Leicester City and Bournemouth potentially key to their fate.