Hearts' Neilson dismissal 'ridiculous'

Hearts will hold talks on Monday to decide who will lead them into this weekend's Edinburgh derby against Hibs after parting company with manager Robbie Neilson. (Scotsman), external

Ubiquitous pundit Chris Sutton says Hearts' decision to sack Robbie Neilson with just seven games of the season remaining is "ridiculous". (Daily Record), external

Hearts held a 'players only' meeting inside the dressing room following Saturday's 2-0 loss to St Mirren - less than 24 hours before manager Robbie Neilson was sacked. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

