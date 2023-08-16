Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton were the second lowest scorers in the Premier League last season with only 34 goals in 38 games as they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day.

The need to bring in a proven scorer was clearly evident, but the Toffees are yet to address that issue - and it was laid bare in Saturday's home defeat by Fulham.

The out-of-form Neal Maupay led the line but missed several chances, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot be relied on to stay fit.

The striker featured in a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United, with on-loan Arnaut Danjuma, who has been nursing a knock, also involved.

Summer signing Youssef Chermiti was in attendance at Goodison Park at the weekend and I asked manager Sean Dyche is he is likely to feature at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Dyche said: "He is a young player and needs to get properly, Premier League fit. He is a talent and we have to develop him.

"If he surprises us and is ready straight away, it is great - but he is here to continue to learn his game."

The 19-year-old is one for the future so efforts are ongoing to try to get someone in who can hit the ground running.

Interest remains in Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto despite having two bids knocked back this summer, while Udinese striker Beto is also on the radar.

Time is ticking to deadline day and Everton desperately need to bring someone in who can find the back of the net regularly, or face the prospect of another season of misery at the bottom end of the table.