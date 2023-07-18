Ange Postecoglou said "there are a lot of positives" despite Tottenham losing 3-2 to West Ham in their first pre-season friendly.

Goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie saw Spurs fight back to 2-2 after falling behind 2-0 in the first half at the Optus Stadium in Perth, but Gianluca Scamacca's 78th minute goal was enough to seal a win for the Hammers.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou said: "There are lot of positives. The first thing for me was to see the players' willingness to try and implement some of the things we’ve been working on, their endeavours to try and play the football we want to play.

"Particularly our pressing, these kind of things, we’ve only given them limited information but it was good to see some of those things in practice. The main thing for me is that every player out there was trying to do what we’ve been working on. That’s the key for me.

"Obviously, they’re disappointed with the outcome but, in terms of the football, they’ll be at least getting encouragement that if they continue to play the way we do, the rewards will come."