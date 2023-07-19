The departures of several midfielders from Liverpool - plus the potential exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - have meant the Reds have been looking for reinforcements in that area this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already completed moves to Anfield, and several others have been linked with Liverpool, including Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia.

While keen to strengthen, Liverpool fan Ben Kent hopes new additions do not stunt the progression of young talents already at the club.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast: "I've seen Lavia two or three times. He does look good and his stats look impressive, but he's 19 and he's not going to be thrown in at the deep end. Is he any better than [Stefan] Bajcetic? They're the same age.

"What I don't want to do with these signings, and I'm pretty sure Jurgen Klopp is of the same mindset, is spend money for the sake of spending money.

"We see it on Twitter all of the time, where fans are craving signings and people want to win the transfer window, but how often does that translate into results?

"I don't want to stop the progression of Bajcetic because he looks a hell of a player.

"Curtis Jones as well - the last 10-15 games of last season, he was great. And people, again, forget about him. I think he'll start the first game of the season."

Listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds