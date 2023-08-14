We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Everton and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Tim: It's time for Dyche to admit he is struggling. He can't keep blaming historic reasons for the worst squad in the division. He has had since January to bring in a proper striker, even within budget constraints he has failed miserably. And why play the hopeless Maupay in favour of two hungry youngsters and a new signing who could have played 45 minutes.

Eddie: The usual embarrassment from Everton. We haven’t got any forwards of Premier League quality and haven’t had for four years almost now! Why can’t anyone at the club not realise the problem is goals. But then let’s face it it’s the club that thought Maupay is worth £15m.

JR: Terrible pressure on Everton's defence. They know if they concede a goal then they'll probably lose.

Luke: The effort and application was there, much improved from the last season's showing against Fulham. Issues remain the same, club never seems to learn. Sean Dyche also need to make smarter decisions in game. Keeping Maupay on for 70 minutes was daft. Would’ve like to have seen Danjuma/Dobbin on sooner. Calvert-Lewin can’t come back soon enough.

Fulham fans

Gary: Not great, but to start off with a win is good as it gives you a building block. I'm going to commit heresy here, but if Mitrovic wants to go let him!

Rob: Gritty. We need more time with the players we have and a few new signings. In Marco we trust!

Brian: Everton with their recent history was always going to be a tough ask and if it wasn't for their poor finishing and super Bernd Leno we would have started the season with a loss. That said, this is what Marco is good at and while we have him and a solid spine we'll give a few teams a hard time if they don't take their chances.

Iain: A fortunate three points, but the boot has so often been on the other foot. Hopefully this is an indication of additional resilience and, whatever the circumstances, three points on an away trip is always welcomed!