Starfelt 'doesn't want to be' at Celtic - Rodgers

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Carl Starfelt is driving a move away from Celtic Park.

The Swedish centre-back was a substitute in the Parkhead club's opening-day 4-2 win over Ross County.

Speaking after the victory, Rodgers told BBC Sportsound: "He’s a player we’d like to keep but if he doesn’t want to be here, we have to close the deal.

"That’s something that’ll develop next week. If you lose someone of his quality, you need to replace that.”