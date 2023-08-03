Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea "are going to be ready" for the season opener against Liverpool on Sunday, 13 August, after rounding off their American tour with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Mason Burstow's header in the final moments ensured the Blues left the US unbeaten from five games and Pochettio was pleased with the display.

"We played a brilliant game and I think we deserved to win," he said. "To lose the game would have been unfair.

"It's not about the result, though - it's about the feelings and they are good after five games on tour.

"There is only one option [for Liverpool]: to be ready and we are going to be ready."

Pochettino did not play down his side's chances this season and was confident when asked if his side was going to win the Premier League.

"We are going to try to win - that is true," he said. "Chelsea's history is to win. If it's not possible to, I will tell you at the end of the season.

"But we start in the same place, with the same possibility. The most important thing in football is to believe - and we really need to believe."