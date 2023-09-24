Full-time: Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma's second-half double helped Brighton come from behind to beat winless Bournemouth.

The Japan midfielder scored 16 seconds after coming on, then headed in later to clinch a third straight Premier League win.

Bournemouth had gone ahead when Dominic Solanke capitalised on an error by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The hosts looked sluggish until Milos Kerkez's own goal drew them level in first-half injury time.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Brighton fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Bournemouth fans?

Follow all the reaction here