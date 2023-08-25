Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have not received an offer for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, amid fresh reports of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in signing Salah but BBC Sport understands Liverpool have no plans to sell.

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, posted on social media earlier this month that Salah "remains committed" to the Reds and would not have extended his contract at Anfield last summer if he intended to leave.

At his news conference on Friday, Liverpool boss Klopp said: "It's difficult to talk about media stories. There's nothing to talk about from our point of view, we don't have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and is essential to all the things we do. There's nothing there, if there was something, the answer would be no."

Asked if he sees Salah as a player who is fully committed to Liverpool, Klopp replied: "100%."

