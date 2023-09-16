Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee manager Tony Docherty said before kick off that he had learned from previous Premiership sides who had recently frustrated Celtic in Glasgow.

A couple of changes to his starting line-up confirmed a more conservative approach and, bar Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart's excellent save to thwart Luke McCowan from point-blank range in the first half, the visitors never looked like recording their first first win over Celtic in 40 meetings since a 2-0 success in May 2001.

Considering it was goalless at the time, a McCowan goal could have changed the course of the match - and only a disputed spot-kick, won and dispatched by David Turnbull, really got Celtic into full swing.

Docherty is right to point out that his side's season will not be defined by visits to Celtic Park, but Dundee are now without an away win in the Premiership in nine games and he will need that to change if his side are to avoid relegation trouble.