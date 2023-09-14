Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Former England star Jesse Lingard is still training at West Ham following his exit from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Last night the Premier League published the 25-man squads for each club.

Tellingly, whilst changes to those squads cannot be made, clubs can add to them if they don't have the full compliment of 25.

West Ham have 24, so Lingard can still join them.

The Hammers are one of nine clubs who have space in their 25-man squad - struggling Luton and Wolves, plus Chelsea and Manchester City, are amongst the others.

