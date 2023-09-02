Dundee boss Tony Docherty: "Absolutely frustrating. I can't believe I'm having this interview and we've drawn the game. We should have have been three or four goals up.

"In an attacking sense, I though we were by far the better team. When you don't take your chances... sometimes, it comes back to bite you. I think the manner of the goals we lost were a bit of an abdication of responsibility.

"I'm gutted about it because I think we merited a win and have us further up the league.

"Nine times out of then, I think Tiffoney and Rudden would score. I don't want to be down my players. The players are really down. We've only picked up one point and this league is punishing.

"We'll do what we always do and we'll go into the training ground and make things right. We'll analyse it. I've got a really honest group of players.

"I'm delighted with a lot of what we got today, but at this stage, you can't see by the result."