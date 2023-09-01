Palhinha's Bayern Munich move collapses
- Published
Philip McNulty, BBC Sport
Joao Palhinha's proposed move from Fulham to Bayern Munich has collapsed despite the Portugal midfielder undergoing a medical in Germany.
The 28-year-old was given permission by Fulham to fly to Germany ahead of a possible deal but it was on the strict understanding that a replacement would have to be signed before the deal would be approved.
Fulham were unable to bring anyone in as a direct replacement and the German transfer window closed at 17:00 BST with no transfer signed off, meaning Palhinha will now return to Craven Cottage.
It will be a bitter disappointment to Palhinha, who had set his sights on playing Champions League football, and also to Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who saw him as a key acquisition after signing England captain Harry Kane.
Bayern were prepared to offer what would have been a club record figure for a Fulham sale, with a fee in excess of £65m touted, but The Cottagers stood firm and refused to part with one of their most influential players until they had strengthened that area of Marco Silva's team.