International retirement 'never crossed my mind' - Trippier

Kieran TrippierGetty Images

Kieran Trippier has said he has given no thought to retiring from international football as he prepares for England's friendly against Scotland on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United full-back, 32, has 42 caps for his country and insists he still "feels great", with his club side about to re-enter the Champions League after 20 years.

"I am still playing at a high level and it has never crossed my mind to think about when I am going to finish," he said.

"I know the competition I am up against, but my thought process has always been to give my best. That's all I can do. Whenever I am called upon - for club or country - I will give my all."

Trippier faces stern competition from Manchester City defender Kyle Walker to make Gareth Southgate's XI, but he says that has never been a barrier to him.

"Me and Walks have a great relationship," he added. "We have known each other since the Under-19 European Championship and there has never been any bitterness.

"It's always been supportive; always helping and pushing each other. That is the competition you want - never negative, always positive."

