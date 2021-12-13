Harry Poole, BBC Sport

It appeared teenage substitute Joe Gelhardt, with his very first touch, had earned an excellent point for Leeds United at Stamford Bridge as the 19-year-old great determination to beat Thiago Silva to Tyler Roberts' cross.

But, having been knocked off top spot and pushed down to third following their defeat by West Ham last weekend, a second Jorginho penalty after 94 minutes ensured Chelsea remain within two points of leaders Manchester City on another dramatic day in this tantalising title race.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said Jorginho has "sacrificed himself" for the club as the Italy midfielder, afforded no pre-season, played through back pain to perform a crucial role on Saturday.

While Leeds remain six points above the relegation places in 15th, Marcelo Bielsa's side showed flashes of the high-octane football that earned them many admirers on their Premier League return last season - despite key absentees in captain Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

While Chelsea ultimately got the win they "desperately" needed, according to Tuchel, Raphinha will undoubtedly be key for Leeds if they are to have any success in upcoming matches against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.