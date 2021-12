Crystal Palace welcome back fit-again pair Joachim Andersen and Luka Milivojevic.

Injured midfielder James McArthur is Palace's only absentee.

Southampton's Che Adams is still out with a hamstring injury, while fellow forwards Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja were unable to finish Saturday's defeat at Arsenal and will be assessed.

Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu return from suspension and Tino Livramento is expected to play despite a cut leg.

