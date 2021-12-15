Brighton v Wolves: confirmed team news
- Published
Brighton play for the first time since 4 December with three changes from the side that began the 1-1 draw at Southampton.
The Seagulls are without top goalscorer Neal Maupay, who had scored in the club's past two matches, with Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross also not in the squad.
In come Jakub Moder, Solly March and Aaron Connolly.
Brighton: Sanchez, Burn, Moder, Veltman, Cucurella, Mwepu, Bissouma, Lamptey, March, Connolly, Trossard.
Subs: Scherpen, Lallana, Roberts, Alzate, Leonard, Mac Allister, Richards, Turns, Ferguson.
Three changes also for Wolves from the side that lost 1-0 at Manchester City on 11 December.
Raul Jimenez was sent off in that game and is replaced by Daniel Podence, while Hwang Hee-chan and Trincao come in for Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore, who both drop to the bench.
Wolves XI: Sa, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Neves, Hwang, Semedo, Trincao, Podence.
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Boly, Cundle, Moulden, Traore, Silva, Dendoncker.