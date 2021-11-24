Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

Michael Carrick can boast five Premier League titles, a Champions League and an FA Cup as a Manchester United player. If that is not enough he is now taking on a stint as the club’s caretaker manager.

The MOTD panel rank him high in the unsung hero charts and believe he should have had more of a role on the international scene too.

Richards said: “If Carrick had played in the Spanish side he would have been great. But he played for England and everyone was scared to get on the ball because they didn't want to be in the News of the World getting four out of 10 on the Sunday after Saturday's game.”

