Bielsa before the press

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be speaking to the media ahead of the chance of going 13 points clear of Newcastle United at the bottom end of the table when the two sides meet on Saturday at Elland Road.

The positive vibe and momentum from the performance at West Ham United means the Whites are looking at a third consecutive league win - but will both Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo be ruled after going off injured in the 3-2 victory?

Striker Patrick Bamford (hip) must be near a return after being close to making it last week even if Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are not quite ready.

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for United but it’s reported a bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been rejected so Bielsa’s thoughts on the USA international would be welcome.

This could be the last fixture until the second week of February at Aston Villa - unless the two clubs agree to meet a few days earlier at Elland Road over the weekend of the FA Cup fourth round after both went out of the competition.