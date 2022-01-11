Southampton v Brentford: confirmed team news

Thomas Frank changes eight of the Brentford side that won 4-1 at Port Vale in the cup with only Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt staying in the side.

Bryan Mbeumo, who scored a hat-trick off the substitutes' bench in that match is among the starters, as is top goalscorer Ivan Toney.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Roerslev, Janelt, Canos, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Lossl, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech Sorensen, Stevens.