Mikel Arteta says "the best players have always been attracted to Arsenal" as he plans new signings for his squad.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic this month and, while he consistently refuses to talk about individual players, Arteta believes the Emirates is a viable location for top players.

"Historically, this club has targeted the best players in the world," said the Spaniard.

"The best players have always been attracted to Arsenal and that situation hasn’t changed.

"It is a big advantage for us."

Newcastle and Aston Villa have made high profile signings already this month and Arteta is anticipating more business to take place.

"You hear a lot of rumours, and clubs are always trying to improve," he said. "I am expecting more activity than last year because clubs are in a better position."

