Liverpool's pre-season results

Liverpool played four full friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, as well as a further four shortened games.

Here are the Reds' pre-season friendly results in full:

20 July: Wacker Innsbruck 1-1 Liverpool (30-minute game, Salzburg)

20 July: Stuttgart 1-1 Liverpol (30-minute game, Salzburg)

23 July: Mainz 0-1 Liverpool (Greisbergers Betten-Arena)

29 July: Hertha Berlin 4-3 Liverpool (Tivoli Stadion Tirol)

5 August: Bologna 0-2 Liverpool (60-minute game, Evian)

5 August: Bologna 0-1 Liverpool (60-minute game, Evian)

8 August: Liverpool 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (Anfield)

9 August: Liverpool 3-1 Osasuna (Anfield)