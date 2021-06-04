Transfer news: Neto move planned
- Published
Everton could step up their interest in Wolves' Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, 21, if they appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their manager. (Liverpool Echo), external
The Toffees are also considering a move for PSV Eindhoven's 25-year-old Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries. (Voetbal International - in Dutch), external
Meanwhile, former boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, joining him at Real Madrid. (Football Insider), external