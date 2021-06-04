BBC Sport

Transfer news: Neto move planned

Everton could step up their interest in Wolves' Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, 21, if they appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their manager. (Liverpool Echo), external

The Toffees are also considering a move for PSV Eindhoven's 25-year-old Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries. (Voetbal International - in Dutch), external

Meanwhile, former boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, joining him at Real Madrid. (Football Insider), external

