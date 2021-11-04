Southampton v Aston Villa: Last time out

Southampton host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Aston Villa reignited their European hopes with a 1-0 victory over Southampton in an entertaining tussle at St Mary's.

Ross Barkley headed the winning goal, from Jack Grealish's cross, beyond Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez produced a great save to deny Che Adams with 20 minutes remaining.

Southampton looked hopeful when Danny Ings had the ball in the net in added time but the striker was flagged offside.

Earlier, Saints were denied a penalty when Stuart Armstrong's effort struck Matty Cash on the arm but was deemed to have deflected off the defender's thigh.

Dean Smith's side climbed to eighth, while Southampton remained 11th.