Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top 10s again.

On this week's Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, they look at the best South Americans to grace the league.

When Faustino Asprilla signed from Parma in 1996, there was huge excitement at table-topping Newcastle United.

"Kevin Keegan brought him as the final piece of the jigsaw to try to win the Premier League," said Shearer.

"He was a great lad, brilliant at running at players with his touch, close control and technique.

"The fans love a bit of flair and he wasn't scared to try anything."

He memorably scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League the following year but never quite matched his billing at St James' Park as the title famously eluded Keegan's side.

"He scored the odd spectacular goal but probably not enough with his ability," continued Shearer. "That's why he's only at number 10."

Shearer has warm words for another Newcastle legend Nolberto Solano, who just missed out on the list.

"He was a brilliant character and a very technically gifted player," he said. "Everybody loved him."

