Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did take time to talk about Wednesday night's opponents Atalanta during his press conference, but his first message was about the man sat alongside him - Marcus Rashford.

The Norwegian was keen to clarify his comments that the England striker should prioritise his football, stressing how proud he is of what Rashford has done off the pitch.

His ire was directed firmly at the press, who he believes made a headline out of one little thing he said.