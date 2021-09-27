No evidence of Nuno's mean defence

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Where do you even start with what Spurs served up in the first 45 minutes?

Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield selection was an open invitation for Arsenal to run straight through it, selecting Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele alongside the defensive anchor Pierre-Emile Hjojberg, who was left with far too much to do and was never going to be able to shoulder all that responsibility.

Arsenal accepted Nuno’s unwise invitation with relish and the only thing that can be said by way of any sort of consolation to Spurs is that at half-time they looked like they would be on the end of a thrashing.

For Nuno, further concerns will lie in the fact this was the third Premier League game in succession in which Spurs have conceded three goals. He came with a reputation of making his teams hard to beat and mean in defence.

Not on this grim evidence.