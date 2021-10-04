Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

A 5-0 scoreline would not have flattered Leeds as they were utterly dominant against a Watford side who looked lacklustre.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster said afterwards the performance from his side was "very, very poor" - and that just about summed it up for Watford.

They gave the ball away in dangerous areas, failed to threaten Leeds in attack and were second best in almost every 50-50 battle.

Leeds, in contrast, were their usual energetic selves but a lack of efficiency in front of goal is a concern.

Without top scorer Patrick Bamford in the side they lacked ruthlessness, which almost proved costly when Watford had an equaliser ruled out.

Leeds will not be afforded too many chances against top-half sides in the Premier League and Marcelo Bielsa will be aware of that.

And the result proved the final straw for the Watford board - with Xisco Munoz's departure announced on Sunday.