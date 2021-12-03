Newcastle v Burnley: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle won both league meetings with Burnley last season – they last won more consecutively against the Clarets between September 1953 and September 1955 (a run of five).
Burnley are winless in their past eight away league games against Newcastle (D4 L4), with their last such victory at St James’ Park coming in April 1976 (1-0).
No team has drawn more Premier League matches than either Newcastle or Burnley this season (7, level with Brighton and Crystal Palace); the Clarets are unbeaten in five games, with four of them drawn (W1), last embarking on a longer unbeaten league run in June/July 2020 (seven matches).