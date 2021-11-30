Newcastle v Norwich: Last time out

Struggling Norwich earned a goalless draw at Newcastle United but passed up the chance to take all three points after an enterprising display at St James' Park in February 2020.

Top goalscorer Teemu Pukki was surprisingly wasteful, blazing two chances over and then being denied, first by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka and then by defender Federico Fernandez.

The Canaries had managed just one win in 12 games and slipped seven points adrift of safety after results elsewhere went against them.

Newcastle were booed off by disgruntled home fans after a flat display but the result at least ensured they went four games unbeaten for the first time that season and moved into the top 10.