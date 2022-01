Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Lucas Digne from Everton to Villa is not as advanced as has been suggested.

Villa have an interest and manager Steven Gerrard is an admirer but they have yet to table any bid and Digne's wages could still be an issue. It's very much on Villa's radar but not a done deal by any stage as yet.

Villa are very interested and could yet firm up their interest but as yet they have not made a bid.