Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes it “makes sense” for PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United in the summer.

PSG are 11 points clear in Ligue 1 but were knocked out of the French Cup by Nice this week and the 49-year-old has been linked with United for a number of years.

“I think Manchester United want him and I think he wants to come,” Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro Leagues podcast. “If that happens, it normally happens.”

The French giants face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 later this month but Balague expects Pochettino to leave even if PSG finally win Europe’s premier competition this season.

“Quite clearly Pochettino won’t finish his contract,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense for him to go now but there’s a logic to him taking over United in the summer.

“There seems to finally be a plan at United now – there hasn’t been for some time – and Ralf Rangnick and Pochettino think more or less the same way.”

Listen to full analysis of Pochettino’s situation at PSG from 15'20 on BBC Sounds