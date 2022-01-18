'Rooney would reinvigorate Everton fans'

Wayne Rooney is the only manager being linked with the Everton job that would win the fans over, according to Toffees supporter Warren from the Blue Room podcast.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Warren said bringing back Roberto Martinez would be a disaster.

"I am really worried about this Martinez suggestion at the moment.

"I was actually a really big Martinez fan, I thought he was a breath of fresh air when he first came to the club. If you’re saying Rafael Benitez was possibly the worst appointment we could have made, Roberto Martinez will be the second-worst appointment.

"The reason for that is the complete toxic, toxicity in the ground in the end of his days in his last time with us. There were banners up for him to leave, there were fractures in the squad, there was an issue with Leyton Baines who was an Everton cult hero and one of our best ever players.

"If he was to be appointed again you’re going right back to square one like we had with Rafael Benitez. I look at the names that came out Sunday night that we’re linked with and the only one I can think of that would do a good job for us at the minute is Wayne Rooney.

"If you look at Derby at the moment, without their points deduction they would be seven points off a play-off place. They had nine players signed in pre-season. If you’re not a good manager under those circumstances you will crumble.

"It would reinvigorate the fans to have a boyhood Evertonian and I think that is probably the only way."

