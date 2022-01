Davinson Sanchez was your man of the match in our Player Rater as his injury-time goal clinched a 1-0 victory for Tottenham against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Colombia defender glanced home Son Heung-min's cross to give Spurs a winner on 90+6 minutes, as Antonio Conte continued his unbeaten league start with the north London club.

