Chelsea v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Norwich (drawn two), last losing against the Canaries in the competition back in December 1994 (3-0).
After winning their first two Premier League away games against Chelsea in 1992-93 and 1993-94, Norwich have taken just one point from their subsequent seven trips to Stamford Bridge (drawn one, lost six).
Norwich have lost each of their last 10 Premier League matches in London, last earning points from such a fixture with a 2-2 draw against West Ham in September 2015.