Southampton v Wolves: What does the form show?
Southampton have opened the scoring in each of their last five Premier League meetings with Wolves. They won first time around (3-1 in April 2019), but have failed to win any of the next four (two draws, two lost).
Wolves have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games (one win), but are looking to secure back-to-back away wins in the competition for the first time since a run of three in June 2020.
Each of Southampton’s last four Premier League games has ended level, with Saints last having a longer run of draws back in February 1995 - a joint Premier League record seven in a row.
Wolves pair Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have created more chances for each other than any other duo in the Premier League this season (10). They’re yet to combine for a goal this season however, with the two ranking joint-top for most shots without a goal this term (14 each).