Southampton v Wolves: What does the form show?

*Southampton beat Sheffield United 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 full-time result, while Tottenham defeated Wolves 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 result - both in the Carabao Cup third round

  • Southampton have opened the scoring in each of their last five Premier League meetings with Wolves. They won first time around (3-1 in April 2019), but have failed to win any of the next four (two draws, two lost).

  • Wolves have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games (one win), but are looking to secure back-to-back away wins in the competition for the first time since a run of three in June 2020.

  • Each of Southampton’s last four Premier League games has ended level, with Saints last having a longer run of draws back in February 1995 - a joint Premier League record seven in a row.

  • Wolves pair Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have created more chances for each other than any other duo in the Premier League this season (10). They’re yet to combine for a goal this season however, with the two ranking joint-top for most shots without a goal this term (14 each).