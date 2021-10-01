Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

Ismaila Sarr is in fine form, scoring three goals in two Premier League games, and his efficiency in front of goal has impressed so far this season.

The Watford winger has the fifth-highest shot conversion percentage in the league (of those who have taken 10 or more shots), scoring one goal for every four shots he attempts.

His shooting accuracy is even more impressive, with 69% of his shots being on target - the highest in the league among those who have attempted 10 or more.

The 23-year-old Senegal forward is clearly Watford’s talisman and principal goalscoring threat. The Hornets’ season may rely on Sarr keeping these shooting metrics as high as he can.