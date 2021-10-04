Leeds 1-0 Watford: The pick of the stats

Leeds United have won all three of their top-flight matches against Watford, with this the first since completing a league double over them in 1999-2000.

Watford have lost nine of their past 10 away games in the Premier League, the only exception being a 3-1 win at Norwich last month.

The Whites have kept a clean sheet at home to Watford in the league for the first time at the 11th attempt – coming into this match, the Hornets were the only side to have played at least four away league games against Leeds and scored every time.