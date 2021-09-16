Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes: "I was really pleased with the way the players played.

"Zagreb have a really good history in European football so I knew it was going to be a tough game and the players were made aware of that.

"It's something new for us, certainly to someone like Declan Rice who's played for his country but not in Europe for his club, so it's something he's going to have to get used to as it is for most of the players here.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of slightly not knowing how good they could be. We brought in some new players tonight and didn't look any the worse for it.

"Bigger challenges will come and my target is still to still be in Europe after Christmas, when other teams come in. It's only one game, but the players are in a good place."