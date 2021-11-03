Crystal Palace v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Crystal Palace won this fixture 1-0 in January last season but haven’t won back-to-back home league games against Wolves since November 1969.
Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won four of their seven meetings with Palace in all competitions (drawn one, lost two), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
The Eagles are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February, with one of those victories coming at Selhurst Park against Wolves.